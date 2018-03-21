× Authorities investigating after dogs shot at DeSoto County apartments

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — A mixed breed dog named Nova is at home recovering after being shot Monday night at the Legacy at Pecan Grove apartments near Walls.

Another dog — a black pitbull mix named Remi — is still missing and her owners fear she may be injured as well.

Ashley Ford said she heard two gunshots around 9 p.m., but has no idea who may have pulled the trigger.

Ford found Nova injured in some woods just south of the apartments.

“She was hurt. She couldn’t use her leg. Obviously, we didn’t know how bad it was, because the bullet was in her chest and in her arm,” Ford said.

DeSoto County Sheriff Bill Rasco confirmed his office is now investigating, but that didn’t make it any easier to explain to the young niece and nephew who were listening inside Ford’s apartment as the shots rang out.

“We had to explain to the five-year-old that Remi was probably not shot in the face. She asked us that,” Ford said.

She also asks Ford where Remi is. Ford wishes she knew the answer.

“What matters is that there is an injured dog, possibly, out there that could be in trouble. That’s my responsibility,” she said.