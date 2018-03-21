× Alleged struggle over gun leaves one man behind bars, another injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is behind bars after an alleged struggle over a gun left another person with a wound to the shoulder.

According to reports, Patrick Johnston stopped by the victim’s Greentree Valley Court apartment early Tuesday morning and pointed a gun in his face.

It’s unclear if the gun went off during the struggle or if the suspect was able to wrestle it away from the victim, but eventually police say a shot was fired leaving the man with a shoulder wound.

A witness took the victim to the hospital where he was treated and released.

The suspect, Johnston, has been charged with aggravated assault.