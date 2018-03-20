× SCS Superintendent announces plan to increase living wage for employees

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Schools Superintendent Dorsey Hopson announced a plan to increase the living wage for approximately 1,200 employees.

He’ll take his proposal to bring all employees up to a $15 minimum wage before the next board meeting.

“This is an opportunity to lead and an opportunity to honor the legacy of Dr. King,” Hopson said.

Shelby County School officials released a statement saying:

As the second largest employer in the city, we employ a considerable number of SCS family and community members. What better way to honor Dr. King’s legacy than by ensuring that all of our employees receive at least a living wage.

We’ll have more on this developing story coming up at 10 p.m.

As the 2nd largest employer in the city we employ a considerable number of SCS family and community members. What better way to honor Dr. King’s legacy than by ensuring that all of our employees receive at least a living wage. #MLK50 — Shelby Co. Schools (@SCSK12Unified) March 20, 2018