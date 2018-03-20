× Residents relieved to see abandoned church demolished in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s an eyesore and neighbors say it’s the cause of an ongoing crime problem.

An abandoned church building is being demolished in Frayser.

Tall weeds surround rubble and broken glass at the final resting place of the old Victory Tabernacle Church in Frayser.

“The church as probably been abandoned for at least eight years,” a neighbor said.

And it’s finally coming down.

For the people who live near the abandoned church, they say it’s about time.

“We’d see condoms, drug paraphernalia and stolen merchandise. You’d see where people had been living in there and starting fires to keep warm,” the neighbor said.

A pastor bought the property and envisioned a church and a women’s shelter but ran into financial problems.

“It had become an eyesore and a source of hopelessness,” the pastor said.

Neighbors say the abandoned church is a haven for crime, and after years of trying to get the building torn down they are happy to see it go.

“Somebody got robbed there about three weeks ago,” a neighbor said.

Jeanette Farmer tells us her granddaughter attends school at Frayser Elementary across the street.

“I’m so glad that they’re tearing this building down. It’s been a nuisance for so many years, and kids walk up and down here,” Farmer said.

It’s also right across the street from the Pursuit of God Church.

Pastor Ricky Floyd says he would often clean up the dilapidated building.

“They’ll probably be done by the end of this week, because they’ve gotten more than a third of it down already,” Pastor Floyd said.

Both Farmer and Floyd are excited to see what’s next.

“I think it would be a great place to put playgrounds,” Farmer said.