Redbirds’ Opening Day ‘Penny Special’ celebrates UofM hire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — To celebrate Penny Hardaway’s return to the University of Memphis, the Redbirds are offering a sweet deal to local fans.

For just a penny, fans can get a Field Box or Bluff ticket for Opening Day as part of the “Welcome Penny Special.”

“The whole town is crazy with Penny Madness, and we are totally on board with the excitement!” Redbirds President/General Manager Craig Unger said. “April 10 is the first day the Pacific Coast League champions return to AutoZone Park, and we could think of no better way to celebrate the PCL Champs being back at AutoZone Park and Penny Hardaway being back at the University of Memphis than to offer this amazing deal!”

But Hardaway isn’t the only reason Memphis fans have for getting pumped. The Redbirds’ 91-50 regular season record clenched the title for the team. They start of another stellar season begins Thursday, April 5 at Round Rock followed by the home opener on Tuesday, April 10 against Omaha.

Memphis Redbirds schedule

