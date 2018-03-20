Police searching for 5 suspects wanted in two business burglaries

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is searching for five suspects who are accused of burglarizing two businesses Monday night in Hickory Hill and Southeast Memphis.

One burglary was reported in the 6500 block of East Raines Road and the other in the 5900 block of East Holmes Road.

Police say they responded to both scenes from 11 p.m. to midnight.

In both cases, five male suspects were seen in a newer model of a blue four-door Sedan.

Police say the suspects entered both businesses by breaking the glass out of the front doors.

They say the suspects took tobacco products, money and electronics from the businesses.

Police released surveillance video in hopes of identifying the suspects.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

All calls are confidential.