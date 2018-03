× Police: Man intentionally crashed into MPD officer’s vehicle, suspect detained

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is investigating an officer involved crash that happened at Winchester and Mendenhall Tuesday evening.

Police say the officer was on duty in an unmarked car when a man crashed into it at 4:33 p.m.

The officer was transported to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.

The 21-year-old male suspect has been detained.