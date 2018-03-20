STREAMING LIVE: Three injured, including shooter, at Maryland high school

BALTIMORE — Three students were reportedly injured after an early morning shooting inside a Maryland high school.

According to Peggy Fox with WUSA CBS, St. Mary County Sheriff Tim Cameron said the shooting happened in a school hallway. The suspected shooter – a student at the school- opened fire on another female student. She was hit and is currently in critical condition, authorities said.

A second student nearby was also hit.

After the initial shots were fired a school resource officer exchanged shots with the shooter, who was eventually also critically injured.

The school was placed on lockdown.

The condition of the second shooting victim has not been released.

The sheriff’s office asked parents not to come to the school for their kids.

“There has been an incident at Great Mills High School,” the St. Mary’s Sheriff’s Office tweeted. “Parents please DO NOT respond to the school. Report to Leonardtown High School.”

