LIVE at 9: Housing deal, The Stax Alumni Band & how to be a ‘Finisher’

Get help with your new home

A new program in offering home buyers $15,000 towards a down payment of a house. It’s a win-win for you and for Memphis neighborhoods in need of some attention.

Ralph Perrey, the executive director of the Tennessee Housing Development Agency, and Shelia Middleton talk about how you can get in on the deal on Live at 9.

Author Chat: Latrice Ryan

We all do it. Sometimes we bite off more than we can chew, but you can get it all done.

Minister Latrice Ryan's new book "Finisher: Your Guide To Getting It Done" will help you out.

Veggie gardening 101



It is the first day of spring and that means it's time to start thinking about your garden. In fact, there are some veggies you should be getting in the ground now and you don't even have to have a lot of space to do it.

Ginny Fletcher from the Memphis Area Master Gardeners and Dr. Chris Cooper with the UT Ag Extension has some tips to get you started.

The Stax Alumni Band and the Mojo Awards

For many people Midtown is Memphis and this month the city is celebrating those who give the area its "mojo".

Mike Lawhead is here with everything you need to know about the upcoming Mojo Awards.

Then, get a preview of the event from the Stax Alumni Band.

