Tiger fans react to Penny Hardaway being named new head coach of men's basketball team

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hundreds of Tiger fans surrounded their new men’s basketball coach Penny Hardaway, showering him with support and Tiger pride.

“I’m excited and elated! I have all the positive feelings you could have,” a Tiger fan said. “It’s a great day to be a Tiger.”

The anticipated announcement happened Tuesday morning at the Laurie-Walton Family Practice Center.

“I’m excited! I’m ready to go! I hope you are too,” Hardaway said as he addressed the packed room.

Fans, alumni, students, season ticket holders and former players showed up hours before packing the entire place.

“You see Penny jersey’s, Penny shirts. It’s a great atmosphere. I think everyone is excited about it,” University of Memphis student, Ryan Guer said.

The Rainey’s have been season ticket holders for decades.

“The first game I went to was in 1952, and it’s never been as bad as it was these last two years,” the couple said. “I’m 83-years-old. I hope I live one more year to see his first year coaching.”

This may be the biggest moment they’ve witnessed.

Linda Case can’t wait for next season either.

She worked at the University when they recruited Hardaway.

“It’s a full circle. I remember the beginning when he broke so many records playing, now he’s coming to coach,” Case said.

There’s no doubt many fans are celebrating.

“I just see nothing but up, up, up for the Tigers,” Case said.

It’s a new era Tiger fans are ready to see play out.