CBS News: Package destined for Austin explodes inside FedEx facility near San Antonio

Package destined for Austin explodes inside FedEx facility near San Antonio

SCHERTZ, Texas — Police are on the scene of a an explosion at the FedEx facility in Schertz, Texas, that was reportedly on its way to Austin.

According to initial reports, one employee was injured when a package exploded early Tuesday morning.

The FBI said it’s “more than possible” the blast is linked to the recent bombings in Austin.

The facility is being investigated by the FBI agents and local law enforcement.