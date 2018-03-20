× Andy Savage resigns, Highpoint to undergo assessment following investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Highpoint Church has officially concluded their investigation into allegations against Andy Savage and agree his resignation “is appropriate”.

The church released the update on their website on Tuesday.

While they didn’t find any other instances, the church said they stand by the resignation and even acknowledged that their own response to the situation may not have been appropriate.

“Highpoint leadership has come to recognize that it was defensive rather than empathetic in its initial reaction to Ms. Jules Woodson’s communication concerning the abuse she experienced, and humbly commits to develop a deeper understanding of an appropriate, more compassionate response to victims of abuse.

A third party will soon be assessing Highpoints current policies and training to make needed adjustments.

Andy Savage took a leave of absence after he was accused of sexually assaulting a teenager 20 years ago when Savage was a youth pastor at a Texas church.

It was 1998 when Savage, a then college student, was a youth pastor at a Texas church.

Woodson was 17-years-old at the time and attended the church.

She says Savage was driving her home when he turned a dirt road and sexually assaulted her, but Savage says he never forced her to do anything.

“It was a very mutual, spontaneous, physical moment. Our hormones were obviously very much in that moment, and she performed oral sex,” Savage said in the radio interview.

Both Savage and Woodson told church leaders what happened, but no one called police.

Savage resigned and moved to Memphis.

No charges will be filed in this case, since the statute of limitations has passed.