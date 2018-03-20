× 1 dead in West Memphis double shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police in West Memphis are investigating a double shooting that left one person dead.

The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Westwood Apartments on South Avalon St. near Auburn Ave.

Police say two people were shot. One was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was transported to a hospital in Memphis.

So far, investigators haven’t released any details about what led to the violence.

If you have any information about this shooting, call Crittenden County Crimestoppers at (870) 732-4444.

