WWE: Mid-South Coliseum among top venues for wrestling

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For many across the Mid-South, wrestling and Memphis go hand in hand. Just asking about it will often bring up stories from the “good old days” at the Mid-South Coliseum.

But Memphians aren’t the only ones declaring their love for the old building. On Monday, the WWE published an article called “The 11 most important American sports-entertainment venues” and sitting high atop the list at number four is none other than the Mid-South Coliseum.

“The people of River City — long devoid of a professional sports team — looked to the furry chested former radio DJ with a quick tongue and a lethal piledriver as their local hero. Each week, rows of Cadillacs and rusty pickups filled the parking lot of the Mid-South Coliseum as Tennesseans turned out by the thousands to see [Jerry] Lawler battle his latest rival,” the blurb reads. “Whether he was defending his turf against Randy Savage in a “Loser Leaves Town” Match or sending comedian Andy Kaufman back to Hollywood in an ambulance, “The King” always made sure his loyal fans got a good show to start their week.”

The only venues to top it: Madison Square Garden, Greensboro Coliseum and Kiel Auditorium.

