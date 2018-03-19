× Sixth suspect charged with killing father, son from Toone

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — A sixth person has been charged in connection to a 2016 deadly double shooting that left a father and son dead in Hardeman County.

Christopher Jeremiah “CJ” Armour was arrested last week on conspiracy to commit first-degree murder a filing a false report charges. He’s currently being held in the Hardeman County Jail.

In October 2016, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation began investigating the murders of Joe Robertson and his 13-year-old son Jarvarrie “JoJo” Robertson. The two were shot inside their home in the 2500 block of Naylor Road in Toone, Tennessee.

A 5-year-old girl and newborn girl also inside the home were not harmed.

Since the murder, Jeremy Hamer, Damein Hamer and Andrian Bullock were charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Two others, Marquenton Williams and Erica Beard, have also been charged.

All six are awaiting trial.