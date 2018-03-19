× Sheriff: 9-year-old shoots, kills older sister in video game controller dispute

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. — A 13-year-old girl who was fighting for her life at a Memphis hospital after her brother allegedly shot her in the head over a video game controller has died.

WTVA reported the girl – identified as Dijonae White – died around 6:45 p.m. Sunday at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

According to reports, the 9-year-old boy got angry after the girl wouldn’t give up the video game controller when her brother wanted it on Saturday. He says the boy shot the girl in the back of the head and that the bullet entered her brain.

The child’s mother was in another room feeding the other children when the shot was fired. She called 911 and the child was rushed to Memphis for treatment.

Sadly she didn’t make it.

Monroe County Sheriff Cecil Cantrell said they don’t yet know how the firearm used in the shooting had been accessed. The sheriff added that the circumstances of the shooting are still being investigated.

Monroe County is in northeast Mississippi.