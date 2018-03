MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Seedco Organization will host a job fair series beginning March 20.

The March Madness job fair series will feature 12 employers over a four day period.

The employers are looking to hire over 100 people.

The job fair will held at 5100 Poplar Avenue in Suite 502.

Some positions are background friendly.

However, applicants are required to come in and apply to find out more.

View the gallery below to see details on the March Madness job fair.