× Police: Man dies after vehicle hits a pole in South Memphis car accident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department confirms a driver died from his injuries following an accident in the 1700 block of Florida Monday morning.

Police responded to the scene around 8:30 a.m.

One vehicle struck a pole, and a 61-year-old man was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Police confirmed the man did not survive his injuries.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.