Manhunt Monday: Who killed Frederick Lewis?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Disturbing details in a Memphis murder case left a family anxious for answers and looking for justice.

Alan Lewis will never forget the day his brother was found dead in his apartment.

Memphis Police say 53-year-old Frederick Lewis' body was found on the floor.

He was shot in the neck.

"I'm upset, I'm hurt and I don't sleep," Lewis said. "Fred was just a caring person, a giving person and if he could help you, he would."

Lewis knew something was wrong when he tried calling and visiting his brother, and he didn't answer.

Family members forced their way into his brother's apartment only to find out their worst nightmare had come true.

Someone had murdered his brother and no one knew why.

"Everybody is on an emotional roller coaster right now, because all of us had our own personal relationship with my brother," Lewis said.

Homicide detectives say Lewis may have known and trusted his killer to allow them inside of his apartment.

"Somebody that he knew could have come in under one pretense and shot him. It may have been that he was just robbed, but we can't just easily tell that," an officer said.

Lewis' family said he suffered from dementia and spent most of his time inside the apartment.

"It leaves you with a void. There are so many unanswered questions. You see it on TV, but it's nothing like when it hits home with you," Lewis said.

Family members are finding it hard to believe that someone would want to kill him.

They think something else could have happened.

"One of the neighbors said there was a drive by. Somebody came down the street and was just shooting up the neighborhood," Lewis said.

Frederick Lewis' family found two bullet holes in the front wall of his apartment.

His family says two different neighbors say their apartment was sprayed with bullets that night.

"There are a lot of people that loved my brother. We love him, and we miss him. We want justice served," he said.

If you know who killed 53-year-old Frederick Lewis call Memphis Police at (901)-528-CASH.

All calls are confidential.

If you have a cold case that you would like us to profile on Manhunt Monday, email us at ManhuntMonday@wreg.com.