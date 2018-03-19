× Man vandalizes cars, then slams reporter to the ground at 201 Poplar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said it will be adding more camera around 201 Poplar after a man allegedly bashed in several side mirrors Monday morning and then body slammed a Commercial Appeal reporter.

Officers took Thomas Barkley into custody.

Earle Farrell, with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office,told WREG around 8:30 Monday morning they got a complaint that Barkley was outraged for an unknown reason at the Union Mission.

He then reportedly left the building, walked to 201 Poplar and started snapping and smashing side view mirrors on six city and county cars.

It gets worse.

Farrell said a reporter for the Commercial Appeal just happened to be crossing his path at the time, and, for whatever reason, he picked her up and slammed her down on the side walk.

Thankfully, deputies were just feet away.

“Fortunately, two of our deputies were there. They jumped on him immediately and made sure he didn’t hurt anyone else,” Farrell said.

Authorities took the reporter to the hospital.

She is expected to be okay.

MPD made the scene and arrested Barkley.

He’ll be charged after he’s checked out at the hospital too.

“We’re making plans now to add additional security cameras to 201 Poplar,” Farrell said.

Farrell said those cameras will soon be on every corner of the building in addition to the security guards and cameras already inside.

As for Barkley, it’s unclear what charges he’ll face and how much the damage will cost on the city and county vehicles.

This isn’t Barkley’s first brush with the law.

He’s been convicted of theft and vandalism before.