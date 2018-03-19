Man critically injured in North Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department confirms a man was critically injured in a shooting in the 1100 block of Jackson in North Memphis Monday night.

Police responded to the scene at 8:19 p.m. where they located a man who was injured.

The victim was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

A male suspect fled the scene in a white Camaro with a black top and Mississippi tags.

This is an ongoing investigation.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.