Live at 9: Pre-K funding, MEMPOPS & Make a Difference Monday

Pre-K funding

The city of Memphis has a new plan to fund pre-K when millions in federal grant money runs out next year. Even better, there may be a way to get it done without raising your taxes.

Council chair Berlin Boyd and Kemp Conrad share their initial thoughts on Live at 9.

Busting the most common food myths

When it comes to eating right, there is no shortage of information out there. Andrea Pharis is here with us to help dispel some of the most common food myths and make better choices.

Make a Difference Monday

This Make a Difference Monday takes us from Memphis to the Himalayas to Africa as local businessman Tom Lawrence climbs the world’s highest peak for a good cause.

MEMPOPS

You’ve probably seen them around the city. MEMPOPS is one of the most popular food truck and food cart business in Memphis. Soon you can get one of their all-natural popsicles at their new Collierville location.