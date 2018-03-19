× Two people killed in early morning crash at Jackson, North Belvedere

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have blocked off the roadways near Jackson and North Belvedere after a deadly crash early Monday morning.

According to initial reports, the incident happened around 3:30 a.m.

Two people were killed in the crash, WREG was told. Their names have not been released.

It’s unclear how many cars were involved, but video from the scene suggests one vehicle crashed and then caught on fire.

