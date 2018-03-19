× Home care worker admits to touching patient inappropriately, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is behind bars after he reportedly admitted to inappropriately touching a disabled man at a local care home.

According to police, the defendant, Depresit Bailey, worked at the facility on Gillespie when he touched the victim on the outside of the pants in mid January.

The victim is deaf, mute and has a learning disability, officers said.

When questioned about the alleged incident, Bailey reportedly waived his rights and admitted to touching the man, but claimed the pair were wrestling.

He was taken into custody and charged with sexual battery by an authority figure.