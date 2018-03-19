× East High School students, parents react to reports Penny Hardaway is leaving

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tiger fans are hyped up after new reports from ESPN say Penny Hardaway agreed to a deal to become the University of Memphis’ next men’s basketball coach.

The news comes just days after Hardaway guided East High School’s basketball team to another state title.

“He’s inspired a lot of kids,” a parent said.

East High School students and parents face a new reality as they come back from Spring Break.

Their basketball coach, Penny Hardaway, reportedly struck a deal with the University of Memphis.

That’s right, he’s returning to his alma-mater.

Some parents and students say it is bittersweet to see Hardaway go.

“I think he`s done a tremendous job. My son has been here since the 9th grade. He`s not into sports but comes to every game,” a parent said.

They say there`s no doubt he will bring the same excitement to the forum.

“I`m sad to see him go, but everyone is still happy for him,” a parent said. “My son told me he really cares about the boys.”

The University of Memphis is set to make a big announcement at a press conference Tuesday.

It will put an end to rumors that started flying earlier in March when the Tigers lost in the conference tournament.

Speculations then came closer to reality when the school fired now former coach, Tubby Smith.

That`s when Hardaway and the school reached a deal in principle, according to sources at CBS sports.

On Monday, Hardaway became a trending topic on the internet.

NBA Star Lebron James tweeted his support, while many of you posted on our Facebook page.

Shon wrote ‘Memphis basketball back on the map. Penny going to keep memphis talent here.’

Ron chimes in ‘Memphis needs a new spark’