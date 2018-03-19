Customers speak out after South Memphis convenience store is burglarized

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another South Memphis convenience store was hit by burglars.

It happened at 3 a.m. Monday morning at the K Gas Express at Lamar and Willett.

Memphis Police were walking around the store Monday morning after several people forced there way inside.

The broken glass can be seen on the sidewalk from the front door.

Many customers didn't even realize glass was gone or that someone had burglarized the business.

"For real? What did they get?" a customer asked.

Some customers were angry that the burglary happened at the convenience store.

"I don't know who would do something like this. I promise you this is a good store. I come here every morning to get a biscuit," a customer said.

"That is horrible. Who would do something like this?" a customer asked.

People who work at the convenience store say at least four people broke into the store and left with cash.

It was captured on the stores surveillance cameras.

"We don't like this. It's sad that Memphis is like this, because I really like Memphis. I'm from Alabama," a customer said.

She says Memphis has a lot to offer, but those committing crimes like this are destroying it.