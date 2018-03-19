× Ashley Furniture closes Ripley, MS plant after hail, heavy rain damages roof

RIPLEY, Miss. — Ashley Furniture Industries confirmed hail and heavy rain damaged parts of the roof at a Ripley, MS plant.

The plant closed Monday morning until further notice.

Store officials say they hope to have it back open by 7 a.m. Tuesday morning, but that is just an estimate.

Damages are still being assessed, but they stressed they acted in the interests of employee safety.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.