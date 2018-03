× Two people injured in downtown shooting

Memphis, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that’s left two people in the hospital.

Memphis police say the shooting happened just before 4:45 a.m. Sunday morning, at the intersection of Lt. George W. Lee and Second.

Officers found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to the Regional Medical Center.

The woman is in critical condition while the man is in non-critical condition.