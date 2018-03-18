× Suspect arrested for kidnapping 10-month-old Zoe Jordan

Memphis, Tenn. — Memphis police say a suspect has been arrested in connection with the kidnapping of 10-month-old Zoe Jordan.

18-year-old James Williams has been charged with kidnapping and theft of property $10,000 to $60,000.

On Friday, March 16, Zoe Jordan was taken when her mother’s 2016 Honda Civic was stolen from outside of a restaurant in Hickory Hill.

Memphis Police issued a Citywatch to find her, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation also issued an Amber Alert.

Jordan was found safe Saturday morning.