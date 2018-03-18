× Sherra Wright, Billy Turner to appear in court Monday in murder case hearing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The two people charged in the murder of former Memphis Basketball star Lorenzen Wright are due back in court.

Sherra Wright and Billy Turner are facing First Degree Murder charges in the 2010 murder.

On Monday, we’ll learn if the District Attorney’s Office will seek the death penalty.

Sherra Wright pleaded not guilty in February.

During that hearing, we learned she hired Blake Ballin and Steve Farese Jr. to represent her.

WREG’s April Thompson will be there in court to bring you the latest developments.