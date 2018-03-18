× One man killed, another injured, after Helena shooting

Helena, Ark. — One man is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting in Helena, Arkansas.

The shooting took place on Saturday night, at around 9 p.m. According to the Helena-West Helena police department, officers were called to the 1100 block of Cherry Street, where they found one man dead on the scene.

Another man was found in the 1100 block of Walnut Street and airlifted to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Helena-West Helena police say they are currently investigating the shooting. They have developed a person of interest and will release more information at a later date. Police also say they will not release the names of the victims until the families have been properly notified.

WREG will be updating this story as we receive new information.