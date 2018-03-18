× Man critically injured in East Memphis house fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department confirms they responded to a fire in the 100 block of North Oak Grove in East Memphis around at 5:13 p.m. Sunday evening.

According to the report, a man was inside the home when it started burning.

He was transported to the hospital in critical condition with second and third-degree burns and smoke inhalation.

Two firefighters were transported to the hospital in non-critical condition.

One firefighter had a back injury, and the other had a shortness of breath.

The cause of fire is still under investigation.

