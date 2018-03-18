Man accused of burglarizing Family Dollar in Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is searching for a man who is accused of burglarizing Family Dollar in the 2900 block of Park in Orange Mound Saturday, March 17.

Police released surveillance video that shows a man throwing what appears to be a piece of concrete at the entrance of the building several times.

The suspect eventually breaks the glass and enters the business.

Once inside, the suspect loads a shopping cart with an undetermined amount of merchandise before fleeing the business on foot.

The identity of the suspects is unknown at this time.

Anyone with tips can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.