West Memphis man sentenced to 152 years in prison

West Memphis, Ark. — A West Memphis man has been sentenced to 152 years in prison by a Crittenden County jury.

21-year-old Jaylen Farmer was convicted of one count of attempted murder, 16 counts of unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, one count of fleeing and 18 counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony. A jury of six men and six women found Farmer guilty of all charges.

Farmer was initially arrested after firing shots at a West Memphis police officer in May of 2017. The officer was trying to pull the vehicle over for a traffic stop when Farmer leaned out of the window and started shooting at him, striking the officer’s vehicle several times.

Second Judicial Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington said that he hoped this verdict and sentence “sends a strong message to those who have no regard for the safety or lives of those who live and work in our community” and that “violence against those who protect us will not be tolerated.” Ellington also thanked Deputy Prosecutors Tom Young and Matthew Coe for the work they did on the case.

Young added, “Our community is sick of gun violence perpetuated by gangs, and the jury clearly agreed.” Young also thanked the West Memphis Police Department for their work on the case.