× Police name person of interest in baby’s kidnapping

MEMPHIS, Ten. – Raylon Bell, 19 has been positively identified as a person of interest in the Especially Aggravated Kidnapping of 10-month-old Zoe Jordan, Memphis Police say.

Anyone with any information is urged to call police immediately,

Zoe has been missing since Friday night when her mother’s running car was stolen outside a Hickory Hill restaurant. An Amber Alert has been issued.

Police will hold a press conference later this morning.