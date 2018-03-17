× Memphis puts 4 teams in the Finals and brings 2 State titles back to the Bluff City.

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – James Wiseman had six dunks and scored a game high 19 points, Alex Lomax won MVP honors and East won its 3rd straight AAA State title over rival Whitehaven 72-50 in what was likely Penny Hardaway’s final game as a high school coach. Hardaway is expected to be named Tubby Smith’s replacement at the University of Memphis in the next couple of days.

Whitehaven, playing in the state tournament for the first time since its last title in 1985, went 0-5 against East this season.

In AA, down eight with just 4 minutes to go, Hamilton rallies to win 60-58 over Knoxville Fulton for the Wildcats second title in the last 4 years. Martrell Brooks taking home MVP honors thanks to his double double of 21 points and 14 rebounds.

And in Class A, Douglass saw the state’s longest winning streak come to an end, losing to Loretto 74-67. The Red Devils, who came in riding a 30-game winning streak, finish the season 32-2.