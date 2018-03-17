× Father arrested after letting his son drive and crash car

MEMPHIS, Tenn.— A Memphis man is facing child abuse charges after police say he let his 12-year-old get behind the wheel of his car and he crashed it.

Memphis Police say Robert Porter told his son Dem’rion Rice drive him to the store yesterday.

According to police, Rice jumped the curb, hit the neighbor’s fence and then the parked car.

Three of the neighbors were in the driveway when it happened. They say if the car hadn’t been there they might have been hit.

Porter and his son drove off after the accident. Police arrested the father when they returned home.

Porter is charged with multiple charges including child abuse and neglect and reckless endangerment.