Police say tip from man led to discovery of missing baby Zoe Jordan

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 10-month-old baby girl missing since Friday night was found safe Saturday morning after a statewide Amber Alert was issued, Memphis Police say.

Memphis Police Director Michael Rallings said MPD received a tip from a man at 9:36 a.m. Saturday that the stolen vehicle was parked in a neighborhood at Benoit and Cleary Drive.

When police made the scene, they found baby Zoe Jordan in the house.

“Today we had a positive ending to an event that could’ve been tragic,” Rallings said Saturday morning.

Raylon Bell, 19, has been named a person of interest, but Rallings said police could not yet positively identify a suspect in the case.

No charges have been filed and the investigation is continuing, Rallings said.

Zoe was reunited with her mother after she was checked out at LeBonheur.

The mother could faces charges including child neglect, Rallings said.

Zoe, age 10 months, was left in a running car outside a restaurant in Hickory Hill when her mother went inside to pick up a food order Friday night.

A man jumped inside the Honda and sped off with Zoe inside.

Over the past few months in the Memphis area, several cars have been stolen because the owner left them running while they were in a store.

Several times Saturday, a clearly exasperated Rallings reiterated a message to the community: “Be smart. Never leave a child in a car unattended.”

“The police director should not have to tell parents how to take care of their children. This is ridiculous,” he said.

Watch the full press conference below:

