Woman charged after sister's body found in DeSoto County house

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — DeSoto County authorities charged a woman Friday in connection with the death of her sister, whose body was found a day earlier.

Jamie Janeil Hitt was charged with manslaughter in the death of her sister, Trisha Marie Lyons.

Lyons’ body was discovered in an abandoned house in southwest DeSoto County late Thursday afternoon.

Hitt is currently being held at the DeSoto County Jail without bond. This is an ongoing investigation.