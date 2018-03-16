× Woman accused of intentionally trying to run over women, 6-year-old child

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 22-year-old woman is behind bars after a terrifying ordeal in which she intentionally tried to run over two women and a six-year-old girl, police say.

According to reports, the incident happened Thursday morning in the 2900 block of Lamar Avenue.

It’s still unclear what caused the attack, but the two adults told police the suspect, Tomisha Martin, became upset, grabbed the metal base of an automobile jack and unleashed her anger on one of the women’s car. She reportedly went around the vehicle obliterating the windshield, rear window and then the driver’s side window as three children inside the car watched in terror.

Martin then allegedly jumped in another vehicle and repeatedly rammed the car, sending a small child falling onto the pavement.

But the attack reportedly didn’t end there.

Martin continued to try and hit the women as they rushed to the little girl’s aid. The child’s mother sustained an injury to her leg. The second woman was injured when the suspect struck the victim’s car sending it into her left leg.

It appears the children are expected to be okay.

Martin was eventually taken into custody and charged with five counts of aggravated assault, vandalism, driving with a license that’s suspended, cancelled or revoked, and reckless driving.