VIDEO: Beatdown between customers, manager at Midtown IHOP

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A midnight trip to IHOP ended in punches, chairs and dishes thrown after an employee asked a group of customers to keep it down, police say.

Officers responded to the IHOP on Union Avenue in Midtown at 12:40 Friday morning for a reported assault.

According to police, a manager asked a rowdy party of five to leave after they refused to quiet down. He told police the group got up and started walking toward the door while yelling.

While police were on the way, one of the suspects allegedly attacked the manager.

Others started throwing glass plates and wooden chairs at the two as the manager appears in witness video to bodyslam one of the suspects.

The manager, who appeared bloody after the altercation, was taken to a hospital in non-critical condition.

No arrests have been made, police said late Friday.

WARNING: VIDEO BELOW CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT AND LANGUAGE.