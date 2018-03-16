× Suspects in stolen vehicle steal second car, flee from angry grandmother

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are searching for several suspects after they allegedly stole a car and led the owner on a chase through Hickory Hill.

According to preliminary information, several male suspects were driving a stolen vehicle when they pulled up to a home in the 4500 block of Misty Moor early Friday morning. We were initially told the woman was forced from her car, but it now appears the car was left running in the driveway.

As the suspects took off in her Mercedes, the victim reportedly went inside, grabbed her grandson and gave chase in a SUV.

Police confirmed shots were fired by the suspects during the pursuit, but thankfully no one was hurt.

However, the victims in this case did sustain minor injuries when both cars lost control in the 6500 block of Rocky Park Drive. The SUV slammed into the front of a home, sending a sleeping individual inside to the hospital.

All three are expected to be okay.

As for the suspects, they eventually came to a stop on the front lawn of another home. Both individuals inside took off on foot while their buddies sped away in the first stolen vehicle.

At this time, three to four suspects are on the run.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.