Pacifier, teether holders sold at Target, Bed Bath & Beyond recalled

WASHINGTON — A set of popular pacifier and teether holders sold at various stores including Target, Wal-Mart and Bed Bath & Beyond have been recalled due to a potential choking hazard.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the snap attached to Dr. Brown’s Lovey pacifier & teether holders can detach, posing a risk to young children.

The products were sold between August 2015 to March 2018 at Bed Bath & Beyond, Wal-Mart, Target, K-Mart, H-E-B Grocery, Toys ‘R Us and on Amazon.com.

The holders come in eight different styles: giraffe, zebra, turtle, reindeer, frog, bunny, deer and a Spring bunny.

Parents who have any of these products in their homes should immediately discontinue use and contact Handi-Craft Company at (833) 224-7674.

