MPD: Baby reported missing inside stolen car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police Friday night were searching for a missing baby girl after her mother’s car was allegedly stolen outside a restaurant in Hickory Hill.

The 10-month-old girl, identified by police as Zoe Jordan, was in her car seat wearing a pink onesie when she was taken. Memphis Police issued a Citywatch to find her.

The stolen vehicle is a black 2016 Honda Civic with Tennessee tag X3000S.

According to police, the mother left her car running with the baby inside while she went to pick up food at D-Bo’s Wings at Malco Crossing and Riverdale.

The suspect is a male wearing a red hoodie with a zipper and was last seen driving the Honda eastbound on Winchester.

This is a developing story.