Mid-South man accused of grabbing runner near Tom Lee Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South man is back in jail this morning after allegedly grabbing a runner near Tom Lee Park.

The woman told police she was running on the River Bluff Trail above the park when a man approached her. He was wearing a black business suit with blue tennis shoes.

He pushed her up against a railing, turned her around and grabbed her backside with his hand.

Officers said the victim’s screams forced the man to take off running.

A suspect matching the same description was located in the 300 block of Washington Avenue and identified as Thomas Charles Conway.

The victim confirmed Conway was the one who attacked her, police said.

The suspect also reportedly admitted to touching the victim during an interview with officers.

Conway was booked into custody and charged with sexual battery – a Class E Felony.

A quick search of Conway’s criminal history revealed he’s been arrested multiple times since 1998 on charges ranging from misdemeanor domestic assault to drug charges and disorderly conduct.