× Method used to build collapsed pedestrian bridge being used here in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The method used to build the pedestrian bridge that collapsed near the Florida International University campus on Thursday is also being used on several projects right here in Memphis.

It’s called “Accelerated Bridge Construction” technology. It’s a relatively new technique used to replace bridges without cutting off traffic during construction.

TDOT is using the method to replace several bridges over I-240, including two over Poplar Avenue and one over Park Avenue.

WREG asked TDOT if the Florida collapse is causing concern about a similar risk using the technique in Memphis.

They said they don`t know enough to make a comment at this time.

We’ve also learned a Memphis-based “transport specialist” company was part of the team putting the Florida bridge in place. Barnhart Crane and Rigging has corporate offices on Airways.

The company said they were contracted to move the bridge into place, but was not involved with the design or construction of the bridge. They said their part of the work was completed without incident.

We also asked TDOT if they have or are using Barnhart for the projects in Memphis and have not received a response.