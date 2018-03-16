Live at 9: ‘Wicked’ performance, ‘Black Panther’ & ‘Head Over Heels’

How Black Panther is bringing people together

Black Panther keeps blasting past box office barriers and is even bringing people together. Verlean Kelly with the Greater Life Network and Lt. Colonel Eddie Bass with the Memphis Police Department explain how they’re using this movie to reach out to youth in the community.

‘Wicked’ The Musical

“Wicked” is back in Memphis for an extended run at the Orpheum Theatre, but you need to get your tickets fast. After all it is very “popular”.

Mary Kate Morrissey plays Elphaba and Ginna Claire Mason is Glinda. They talk about the production before performing “For Good” in the Live at 9 studio.

‘Head over Heels’

A star-studded cast hits the stage at the Cannon Center this weekend for the hit musical comedy “Head Over Heels”. It’s the latest play from award-winning writer and director, Lolita Snipes. She’s here with Trina Braxton and Vincent Ward.

Paul Mooney

Paul Mooney is a legendary entertainer who has appeared in countless TV shows and movies during his career. He has also performed stand-up all over the world and you can see him live this weekend at Chuckles Comedy House with some of his funniest friends.