× Children rescued, man critically injured in house fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is in critical condition and two children were rescued from a house fire Friday near Lamar and American Way, fire officials said.

Wayne Cooke with Memphis Fire Department said the fire in the 3600 block of Kathy Road was under control in about 15 minutes.

But one man inside received second-degree burns to his face and arms and may have additional injuries, Cooke said.

Two children were rescued by people in the area. They were taken to LeBonheur in non-critical condition.

MFD has not determined a cause.