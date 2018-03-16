Burglars breaking into unlocked cars in Olive Branch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — At least a dozen vehicles have been broken into in Olive Branch and detectives are working to track down who is responsible.

"We had a rash of burglaries. We've had a couple of stolen vehicles as well," said Lt. Ronnie Flanigan with Olive Branch Police Department.

Flanigan says the crimes started around midnight and continued into Friday morning.

He said he could not release many specifics in the case because of the investigation but said some of the places hit were off Riverdale and Stateline, the Plantation and Germanwood subdivisions.

He says right now there is one person of interest.

Perhaps one reason why the thief was able to hit so many vehicles is because Flanigan says most of them were unlocked.

"That is one thing I do not do," he said.

Olive Branch Police want to get the word out — lock up and don`t leave valuables in your vehicle.

"We'd much rather have the vehicles locked because they`re probably not going to bust a window, they want everything to be easy for them."