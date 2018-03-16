× Bill Gaither, Gaither Vocal Band coming to Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Award winning singer Bill Gaither is bringing his Homecoming Tour to the Bluff City for a one night only event that aims to both entertain and encourage.

The Gaither Vocal Band, made up of Gaither, Wes Hampton, Adam Crabb, Todd Suttles and Reggie Smith, will be performing timeless gospel classics as well as some of the tracks featured on their new album, We Have This Moment.

Charlotte Ritchie, Gene McDonald and Kevin Williams will also be in attendance.

Over the past 40 years, Gaither has performed in front of thousands around the world and has been named ASCAP’s Songwriters of the Century along with his wife Gloria. The pair have written more than 700 songs including “He Touched Me,” “Because He Lives,” and “There’s Just Something About That Name.”

The special event will be held Thursday, April 5, 2018 at the First Assembly in Memphis.

